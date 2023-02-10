FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold cloudy start to the weekend ends with sunshine

Weekend Forecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Despite a cold front moving through Southwest Louisiana, weather on our Friday turned out to be fairly nice with temperatures into the 60s as the front will eventually push in some cooler air to our area through the evening and overnight hours. Our big weather maker will be an upper-level low cut off over the area on Saturday which will keep clouds around throughout the day and keep temperatures on the cool side.

This upper-level low will push into the area later tonight and could provide us with a few light rain showers well after sunset and into the overnight hours. We aren’t expecting much in the way of rain totals but clouds with a few light showers through early Saturday morning will be in the forecast with low temperatures in the lower 40s. Those clouds will hang around through the day as this low remains overhead on Saturday, and there may be a few sprinkles around. Overall rain chances will be limited to generally a few light sprinkles or light showers during the early morning hours before the rain chances decrease through the afternoon.

Don’t expect a warm-up on Saturday though thanks to the clouds. Temperatures are going to struggle out of the 40s to maybe near 50 for an afternoon high. We will look for those clouds to move out as we head into Saturday night and Sunday and start off Sunday with lows down into the mid 30s. This will allow for a little bit of patchy frost early in the day on Sunday before the sunshine warms high temperatures back up into the lower 60s by the afternoon.

10 Day Forecast

Monday looks nice with sunshine and temperatures getting back up to around 70, but a series of systems arriving next week puts rain back in the forecast by Tuesday as we get good chances of rain and maybe a few thunderstorms, although temperatures won’t drop much behind this first front next week.

The second of the two cold fronts arrives on Thursday which will bring another good chance of rain and storms and cooler temperatures as we move into the second-half of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

