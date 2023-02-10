Firefighters put out early morning fire in Iowa

Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A early morning fire on North Welty St. in Iowa was put out by firefighters, according to the Iowa Volunteer Fire Department.

Crews from the Iowa Fire Department, LeBleu Fire Department, and Iowa Police Department were dispatched to the area around 2:56 a.m. today, Feb. 10, 2023.

When they arrived, crews found one home on fire with flames threatening another nearby home. Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading and extinguish it. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire on North Welty St. (Iowa Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.