Dale Mann, Edwina Medearis named Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The 12th Night Court for the City of Lake Charles has named two more community leaders as Mardi Gras royalty.

Dale Mann and Edwina Medearis were honored as Lord and Lady of the court Friday.

Medearis, owner of Tux Plus and Formal Dresses, has been getting the people of Lake Charles suited up for Mardi Gras for over 40 years.

Mann’s voice has been one of the most identifiable in SWLA for over 50 years, and he has emceed many local Mardi Gras events.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

