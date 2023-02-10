50/50 Thursdays
CPSB receives Models of Excellence award for Virtual Instruction Program

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Calcasieu Parish, virtual learning goes beyond the classroom.

“Sometimes I feel like I have a stronger bond over Virtual Instruction Program compared to my teachers in person,” high school student Phoebe Henry said.

That bond students and teachers share has taken shape through a virtual instruction program that is being recognized by the Louisiana Department of Education.

The Calcasieu Parish School Board received the states highest honor, the Models of Excellence award.

“It’s quite humbling but it also really just stokes a sense of pride because we know that we’re trying to align with the states pillars the states goals and objectives,” Superintendent Shannon LaFargue said.

Students at all 11 high schools throughout the parish come to designated classrooms to receive virtual instruction from their teachers.

“I’ve been teaching for 13 years and I’ll be quite honest, this program has extended my career. I’ve always been really comfortable with technology in the classroom, but I also really love to be engaging with my students, it just works,” teacher Tiffany Metoyer.

What makes the program the unique is that students stay on the same schedule as their peers, still in the classroom, getting the chances to take classes they might not have been able to at their own schools.

“I come from a low income family therefore this program is allowing me to earn college credits for free that means the less debt I’ll be in when I graduate from college that means the more money I’ll have in my pocket to distribute amongst my fellow peers and make the world a better place,” Henry said.

Calcasieu Parish school administrators say they hope the program continues to expand and to enhance the virtual learning experience of their students.

