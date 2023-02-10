Cowgirls fall short to Southeastern in overtime thriller

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cowgirls came into Thursday winners of 4 of their last 6 games and had an opportunity to make a statement against a top two team in the Southland Conference in Southeastern.

The Lions started off the game fast as they took an early 8-0 lead over the Cowgirls, but then McNeese would respond with five quick points to make it only a three point game. At the end of the first quarter the Cowgirls trailed 16-11 as the Lions continued to hold off any runs from McNeese.

The second quarter was controlled by Southeastern, as they would grab their largest lead of the half. The Lions went up 27-13 over the Cowgirls off of some strong play by guard Hailey Giaratano. Head Coach of the Cowgirls Lynn Kennedy then called a time out to try to regroup his team and it seemed to work. The Cowgirls would get the game back within three possessions. At the half the Lions lead McNeese 29-20.

In the third quarter the Cowgirls came out with a renewed energy, as they evaporated the Lions lead. Over the first five minutes of the quarter the Cowgirls would go on a 15-5 run to get the game back down to two possessions. With 2:48 left to go in the quarter McNeese would snatch the lead 39-36, and forced Southeastern to take a timeout. Southeastern’s Jalencia Pierre would get to the bucket as time expired in the quarter to give the Lions the lead back 42-41.

The game would remain extremely tight the rest of the way as both teams would trade shots. With 1;55 left to go Divine Tanks would tie up the game 51-51 off of a perfect trip to the charity stripe. Just about a minute later the Cowgirls would take the lead off of a huge three by Christina Gil. Southeastern would respond with a three of their own by Giaratano to tie the game at 54.

The game would go to overtime, and both teams would trade three pointers to start off the extra period. The Lions then went on a 9-3 run to take a 63-57 lead with just over a minute left to go in the game. From that point on Southeasten would control the overtime on their way to a 72-64 win.

The Cowgirls are back in action on the road against New Orleans on Saturday.

