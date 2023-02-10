Cowboys end nine game losing streak with win over Southeastern

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Following the Cowgirls tough overtime loss against Southeastern on Thursday, the Cowboys took the floor as they hoped to end a nine game conference losing streak.

Thursdays game at The Legacy Center could not have started any better for the Cowboys as they jumped out to a 20-12 lead off of three straight three pointers. Over the next five minutes the Cowboys would then extend that lead to eleven, as Zach Scott got into the lane for a layup.

That bucket lead to Southeastern calling a timeout, and coming out of it the Lions regrouped as they put together a 13-2 run to tie the game 29-29. Over the last three minutes of the half both teams jockeyed back and forth for the lead. McNeese’s Christian Shumate would get a layup at the rim with six seconds left in the half to give the Cowboys a 36-34 lead going into the locker room.

In the second half, Southeastern jumped out to an early six point lead off of a Boogie Anderson layup. The Cowboys to their credit battled back, as they grabbed the lead back off of a Scott layup with 13:05 left to go in the game. Over the next 7 minutes McNeese would extend that lead off of a 16-7 run lead by Shumate, who scored eight points during the run.

With three minutes left to go Southeastern would fight right back into the ballgame by attacking the lane. With :35 seconds left to go, the Lions made it a one point game off of a Nick Caldwelll jumper. Head Coach of the Cowboys John Aiken then drew up an out of bounds play that got Harwin Francois the ball, and Southeastern was forced to foul with :01 left to go. Francois would split his free throws, but Southeastern didn’t have enough time to get a quality shot up as time expired. The Cowboys after not winning a game for a month, ended their nine game losing streak with a 69-66 win over Southeastern.

The Cowboys will get a day of rest before heading to New Orleans on Saturday for a meeting with the Privateers.

