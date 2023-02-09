50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

By Bruce Katz
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8).

A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later.

A confirmed tornado touched down between Fluker and Kentwood along I-55.

A tornado damaged at least two mobile homes in the 12000 block of Tangipahoa Road.
A tornado damaged at least two mobile homes in the 12000 block of Tangipahoa Road.(Mindy Ballard/Jessica Travis)

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says at least two mobile homes were flipped and damaged by the tornadic winds.

First responders are on the scene administering aid to an elderly woman and two children, Miller says. Injuries are unknown.

The storm threat will persist overnight into the early morning hours.

Heavy rains are likely as the line slowly works its way east with a quick 2-3″ of rain a possibility.

Download the Fox 8 Weather App + Download the Fox 8 News App

Track weather in real-time with VIPIR radar.

After we get past Wednesday’s severe weather threat, this front will hang up along the coast. That means cloud cover is likely to linger for a few days heading into the weekend. It will also trend colder and colder.

A secondary weather system likely leads to rain early Friday, but all weekend parades still look dry. It will be cold, however, with highs on Saturday likely not getting out of the 40s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado watch in effect for some of SWLA through 11 p.m.
Showers and storms are moving through SW Louisiana with a stronger one or two possible.
KPLC Live at 5 - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Our Weathermaker
Strong storms ahead on a warm Wednesday
A stormy evening in SW Louisiana continues.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
Showers and a few strong storms are possible later this afternoon and early evening.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast