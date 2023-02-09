50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 8, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 8, 2023.

Dwayne Joseph Touchet, 58, Welsh: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Andre Jaquez Bonvillain, 31, Houma: Following vehicles; possession of marijuana; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Santos Donay Gomez-Benites, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dominic Jamal Williams, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000.

Darrell Dwayne Thomas, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Zanaya Lashae Victorian, 22, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy.

Christopher John Hubert, 28, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.

Mitchell Montana Hughes, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); instate detainer (2 charges); domestic abuse.

Jaheim Marquel Simon, 20, Roanoke: Possession of a stolen firearm.

Joshua Marcell Breaux, 27, Lake Charles: Child desertion; contempt of court.

Kristan Anita Ammons, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Lonnie Ray Lawson, 54, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

