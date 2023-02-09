Severe storms cause damage in St. Landry Parish

Grand Prairie, LA (KPLC) - A series of strong-to-severe thunderstorms tracked through Southern Louisiana Wednesday night, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and even two confirmed tornadoes so far.

These storms struck portions of St. Landry Parish, causing damage to a home in Grand Prairie.

Severe storms damaged a home in Grand Prairie (KPLC)

Though it has not been confirmed whether this damage was caused by a tornado, the same storm proceeded to track northeastward and produce an EF-1 tornado to the northeast near Big Cane. An EF-2 tornado touched further east down in Tangipahoa from a separate storm.

