A pleasant Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have cleared out completely behind the cold front. Our temperatures have dropped, but it’s " seasonal”-not bad we’re mainly in the mid and upper 40s, compare it to yesterday morning and it’s 20 to 25 degrees chillier, but we aren’t experiencing much of a breeze that helps. Before the storms, we hit 79 yesterday, the record, not too far off at 83. We received .77″ of rain at the Lake Charles Regional Airport yesterday. Some spots did get a lot more rainfall, close to two inches of rain for Jennings, over 2 inches of rain for Dequincy, and also Fort Polk. A little bit less in Sulphur, only 1/2 inch of rain. Your umbrella- cast for today, rain is not likely.

Our winds are light and variable, they will be out of the north today at 5-10 miles an hour.

Futurecast has a sunny day, we’ll have a few passing clouds this morning. We cloud up on Friday with high thin cirrus clouds, and a little more cloud cover as we go through the day, but still a decent amount of sunshine as we head towards our weekend. Saturday looks cloudy. I think we’re going to be dry for our Saturday and we should see some clearing and sun in the afternoon hours. Sunny for our Sunday.

Our weather maker is high-pressure building in. The High will move off to the east Friday as we have a dry cold front that’s going to pass this evening. That’s going to reinforce our cool air.

Rainfall expected over the next week for the I-10 corridor is about an inch of rain or so. That will likely be the early to mid-portion of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and nice afternoon a high of 68.

Cool tonight down to 45

Friday: partly to mostly sunny a high of 57.

Partly sunny on Saturday with a high of 56

Mostly sunny on Sunday a high of 60

We expect a couple of chilly nights-Friday night and Saturday night with temperatures in the mid-30s. Cooler north as some spots will likely see frost. Glancing at next week, high temperatures around 70 with rain chances here and there. Overall a mild week ahead for us.

Enjoy! *Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

