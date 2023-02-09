Pete Buttigieg joining local leaders to celebrate $150 million grant for I-10 bridge

Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Lake Charles today to celebrate the $150 million grant for the I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River.

Buttigieg is also visiting Port Arthur today.

In Lake Charles, Buttigeieg will be joined by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Mayor Nic Hunter, and Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson.

KPLC plans to livestream the news conference on YouTube, beginning around noon.

Buttigeieg will be in Port Arthur to highlight a $13.2 million grant to expand the size and capacity of the port and improve the efficiency of freight movement while lowering emissions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.