NCAA recognizes stunt as women’s sport for upcoming year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When you think of cheerleading you probably think of chants on the sideline, but it also includes a lot of technical lifts.

Those lifts and throws are called stunting. Now, stunting will be its own sport. The NCAA has approved stunt as a spring women’s sport for Division II schools.

So throw those pompoms to the side because it’s time to hit the mats, and one new Lake Charles gym is the first in the state to open solely for the sport of stunt.

“Most gyms are all stunting of course,” says Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer. “But this gym, in particular, started as just like a gym for stunt the sport.”

Owners Lenne and Brent Buff decided to support their daughter as she enjoyed being a flyer in stunt routines.

In the game of stunt there are four quarters; partner stunts, pyramids and baskets, jumps and tumbling, and team routine.

This allows competitors to have their own number like other athletes and allows Division II colleges to recruit girls for their specific role in stunt and is Title IX compliant, which allows full-ride scholarships and funding opportunities for a women’s sport.

