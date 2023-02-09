50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

NCAA recognizes stunt as women’s sport for upcoming year

Locally Heavy Rain Potential
By Angelica Butine
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - When you think of cheerleading you probably think of chants on the sideline, but it also includes a lot of technical lifts.

Those lifts and throws are called stunting. Now, stunting will be its own sport. The NCAA has approved stunt as a spring women’s sport for Division II schools.

So throw those pompoms to the side because it’s time to hit the mats, and one new Lake Charles gym is the first in the state to open solely for the sport of stunt.

“Most gyms are all stunting of course,” says Lauri Harris, Executive Director of USA Cheer. “But this gym, in particular, started as just like a gym for stunt the sport.”

Owners Lenne and Brent Buff decided to support their daughter as she enjoyed being a flyer in stunt routines.

In the game of stunt there are four quarters; partner stunts, pyramids and baskets, jumps and tumbling, and team routine.

This allows competitors to have their own number like other athletes and allows Division II colleges to recruit girls for their specific role in stunt and is Title IX compliant, which allows full-ride scholarships and funding opportunities for a women’s sport.

Start your day with the FOX 29 Morning Show

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Sam Houston Baseball
High School Baseball Previews: Sam Houston Broncos
Sam Houston Softball
High School Softball Previews: Sam Houston Lady Broncos
Sulphur Golden Tors Baseball
High School Baseball Previews: Sulphur Golden Tors
Three weeks ago it was announced that former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry was headed to...
Lance Guidry headed to Miami as the new defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes