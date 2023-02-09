McNeese Softball to begin season Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday February 10th is a long awaited day for McNeese softball fans as the Cowgirls will get their 2023 season started with a double-header Friday as part of the Cowgirl Classic I.

Cowgirl Classic I Schedule:

Friday, Feb. 10 (10 a.m.): UAB vs. Central Arkansas

Friday, Feb. 10 (12:30 p.m.): Idaho State vs. Central Arkansas

Friday, Feb. 10 (3 p.m.): Texas Southern vs. UAB

Friday, Feb. 10 (5:30 p.m.): McNeese vs. Idaho State

Friday, Feb. 10 (8 p.m.): McNeese vs. Texas Southern

Saturday, Feb. 11 (10 a.m.): Idaho State vs. UAB

Saturday, Feb. 11 (12:30 p.m.): Texas Southern vs. Idaho State

Saturday, Feb. 11 (3 p.m.): UAB vs. Central Arkansas

Saturday, Feb. 11 (5:30 p.m.): McNeese vs. Texas Southern

Saturday, Feb. 11 (8 p.m.): McNeese vs. Central Arkansas

Sunday, Feb. 12 (10 a.m.): Texas Southern vs. Idaho State

Sunday, Feb. 12 (12:30 p.m.): McNeese vs. UAB

All games played at Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond

“Yeah I mean obviously we’re excited, that’s why you work, it’s pretty much come down to you work year round to get to these moments so you always feel like you put in the time, and you put in the work, and you’re always excited to get tested you know, and see where you’re at, so I think that’s really the excitement, our kids are tired of intra-squadding each other, and they’re ready to cheer for each other against someone else, and we’re excited for the week, we’re excited about our schedule, it’s great to be able to open up at home again” said McNeese head coach James Landreneau.

The Cowgirls enter the 2023 season with some high expectations placed upon them as they are picked to finish first in the Southland Conference. The Cowgirls received 16 first place votes, and 128 total points, with Southeastern Louisiana coming in second as the Lady Lions received just two first place points, and 113 total points.

“The mentality is, you know, I know it’s a cliché, but it’s a preseason poll, what matters is the end of the season poll, you know where you end up. We have to stay away from the distractions, stay away from the noise, it’s not about what happens before the season, it’s what happens day to day, and that’s been the focus, you know can we stay present” said coach Landreneau about the Cowgirls being picked to finish first in the Southland.

In addition to the Cowgirls being picked to finish first in the Southland, they also led the league with seven players on the all-conference teams, first baseman Crislyne Moreno, second baseman Caleigh Cross, third baseman Jil Pullard, utility player Kaylee Lopez, outfielder Alayis Senece, and pitcher Ashley Vallejo were all named to the first team, while designated player Chloe Gomez was named to the second team.

