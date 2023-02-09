50/50 Thursdays
LA residents can now locate nearby Girl Scout cookie booth

By Kenya Ross
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana residents will be able to purchase their favorite flavor of Girl Scout cookies in a simple way on Friday.

Local troops are setting up cookie booths at different storefronts on Feb. 10, 2023. Officials with Girl Scouts of Louisiana - Pines to the Gulf say residents began buying their cookies in January. By Friday, they’ll be able to walk up to a booth to buy their favorite cookie on-site in front of a store.

Cassandra Phillips, who’s the Director of Marketing and Development with Girl Scouts of Louisiana - Pines to the Gulf, says monies earned through selling cookies go right back into community projects organized by local troops. The cookie booths will provide a way for girls to increase their social skills.

“It is nerve-racking - as I’ll get out - being a young girl and walking up to people that you have never seen before, maybe will never see again, and asking them to buy something,” says Phillips. “However, we find that the more practice we get, we work with the girls with their elevator pitches. We work with girls on confidence and talking to people.”

Residents throughout the state can visit gslpg.org/cookies to locate the nearest booth.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

