High School Softball Previews: Sam Houston Lady Broncos

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The Sam Houston softball team had an impressive 2022 season as they finished with an overall record of 18-8, and also finished third in their district as well. Entering 2023 though, the Broncos are focused on improving everyday, and hopefully with their daily improvements, the wins will follow.

“This year the goal, and the focus is to win the next game, you know I think we need to just focus on what’s right in front of us or what’s next, we have seven seniors this year, so we have a good group, and really good solid group, lots of experience, I think the younger ones that will be on the field are fighting to get on the field, they’re showing a lot of strength and the seniors are definitely leading them in the right direction with work ethic and with their experience, helping them out on the field” said Lady Broncos head coach Beth Domingue.

Like coach Domingue said, Big Sam has seven seniors entering the 2023 season, and additionally they lost just two seniors from last season, that being said, the Sam Houston squad this season is very similar to the one they had last year. Not only do the Lady Broncos have seven seniors, but four of those seniors are already signed to play college softball as Brylie Fontenot and Lexi Dibbley are signed to play at McNeese, Breanna Fontenot is signed to play at Southeastern, and Jolie Dore is signed to play at Louisiana Christian, and Dore said the transition to being a senior, and a vocal leader for Sam Houston has been an interesting one.

“It’s been really weird because we’re all best friends, we’re all really close with each other, so us being leaders now and not just underclassmen, not just juniors, it’s been very difficult to step into, but its also been a blessing for us to be able to grow in our leadership, and its also been very nice to help our younger classmen develop within our program” said Dore.

“Well I’m super excited, but also kind of sad because it’s my senior year, but I’m really excited about this team cause I feel like we have a lot of potential to be great, and we have a lot of talent on the team so I expect us to go far this year” said Brylie Fontenot about her senior season with Sam Houston.

The Lady Broncos get their 2023 season started on Tuesday, February 14th, when they host South Beauregard.

