High School Baseball Previews: Sam Houston Broncos

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Like the Sam Houston softball team, the Broncos baseball team was impressive in 2022 as they finished with a record of 33-10, and made the state quarterfinals, but that’s not how the Broncos see it, they expect more.

“I think this group has really learned a lot from last year you know, the quarterfinals in our eyes, for our program is not a successful season and I think they’ve learned a lot from last year’s team and how to build on it and some of these guys have truly become leaders of this group and have pulled it together, I mean our expectation is to be in the state tournament and try to win a state championship, that’s what our goal is every year” said Sam Houston head coach Chad Hebert.

Coach Hebert didn’t mince words, in his eyes, despite a winning percentage of 76.7%, and being one of the final eight teams in the state tournament, 2022 was not a success, and in 2023 their eyes are on the big prize, and coach Hebert isn’t the only one with the boom or bust mentality, the whole team has bought into it too.

“Yeah you know the goal is to win a ring, 100 percent, belief in one another and winning a ring, and it’s just going to keep going one day at a time and our guys believe in one another and we’re excited for this season” said Broncos shortstop, and Texas signee Sam Ardoin.

Ardoin is one of eight seniors on this Sam Houston team, and one of the other seniors is LSU signee, Dylan Thompson, who loves what he’s seen out of his teammates as they look to bring some hardware to Moss Bluff at seasons end before he heads off to Baton Rouge.

“Beginning of the season I could just feel the chemistry between these guys, young guys really stepping up and now everybody has that drive, and then coming together as a whole just makes it so much more fun, everybody wants the same thing, so we just have to be better than the other teams” said Dylan Thompson.

