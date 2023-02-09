50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her foster family reported her missing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

“She was crying,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. “She didn’t know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby.”

Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.

The mother is believed to have found the girl after she ran away and started moving the girl from house to house, authorities said. The girl has been reunited with her biological father.

State police contacted Watson on Tuesday seeking help in locating the girl. Tips led authorities to the home.

“The occupants refused us entry, wouldn’t talk to us or give us any information,” he told The Detroit News. “We ended up having to serve a search warrant to get inside.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety
Mauricio Hernandez Mata was sworn in as a new citizen in San Diego on Wednesday.
Formerly deported Army veteran talks about new citizenship
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Zelenskyy, in Brussels, urges EU to grant Ukraine membership
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety