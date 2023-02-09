FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Reinforcing front will send temperatures down to start the weekend

Weather Headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a fantastic Thursday, temperatures will drop slowly through the evening and overnight hours, waking up to the 40s tomorrow morning, but then rising back into the 60s through the afternoon. A reinforcing dry cold front is set to push through tomorrow afternoon, so winds will begin to increase with higher gusts of 25 to 30 mph at times by afternoon and evening.

Cooler weather ahead for Saturday (KPLC)

Behind the front, we won’t clear out as an upper-level low tracks across Southwest Louisiana through the day Saturday. This will keep clouds around most all day along with bring a chance of a few sprinkles and light showers at times, especially during the morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures will struggle out of the 40s all day and may briefly reach 50 before cooling down Saturday night into the 30s.

Friday Forecast (KPLC)

Some frost is likely Sunday morning, but we begin to quickly rebound our temperatures next week ahead of a couple of fronts that will bring rain chances back by Tuesday.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

