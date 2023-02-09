LIVE: DOTD holds groundbreaking for Nelson Road extension

Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson will join local officials this afternoon for the groundbreaking of the Nelson Road extension.

The $101.71 million project will include a bridge over Contraband Bayou and will connect Nelson Road to downtown, with an access road to the Port of Lake Charles. The project will also include improvements along W. Sallier Street and the relocation of an existing railroad owned by the port.

Wilson will be joined by Mayor Nic Hunter, Sen. Mark Abraham and Rep. Phillip Tarver.

