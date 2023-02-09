50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

LIVE: DOTD holds groundbreaking for Nelson Road extension

DOTD Nelson Road extension project
DOTD Nelson Road extension project(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click HERE if unable to see the livestream.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Department of Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson will join local officials this afternoon for the groundbreaking of the Nelson Road extension.

The $101.71 million project will include a bridge over Contraband Bayou and will connect Nelson Road to downtown, with an access road to the Port of Lake Charles. The project will also include improvements along W. Sallier Street and the relocation of an existing railroad owned by the port.

Wilson will be joined by Mayor Nic Hunter, Sen. Mark Abraham and Rep. Phillip Tarver.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Woman rescued after being trapped in home with dog after EF-2 tornado
NCAA Approves Stunting as sport - 7:30 a.m.
NCAA recognizes stunt as women’s sport for upcoming year
NCAA Approves Stunting as sport - 7 a.m.
NCAA Approves Stunting as sport - 8 a.m.
NCAA Approves Stunting as sport - 8 a.m.