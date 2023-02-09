DeQuincy library closes for relocation
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The DeQuincy Library will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 13.
Officials from the Calcasieu Parish Public Library expect the closure to last two weeks in order to move into a new facility.
The newly renovated branch is located at 102 N. Pine St. and will feature additional spaces and materials.
For more information on the closure, please call (337) 721-7147 or CLICK HERE.
