50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Construction starts on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

By Devon Distefano
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Construction on another St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is underway.

Representatives with St. Jude and LaRocque homes turned over some dirt to mark the official groundbreaking of the home Thursday.

This will be KPLC’s sixth time holding the giveaway, and builder Kyle LaRocque is expecting another successful year.

“We get the opportunity to build a house and give it away, but the real winners are the children and their families here at St. Jude. We can’t wait for this campaign, we can’t wait to see the support from our community again and raise that $1.5 million and be a part of that big giveaway.”

Tickets for the giveaway go on sale this June. Last year, tickets sold out in just 29 hours.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Cooler weather ahead for Saturday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Reinforcing front will send temperatures down to start the weekend
Representatives with St. Jude and LaRocque homes turned over some dirt to mark the official...
Construction starts on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Pete Buttigieg joins local leaders to celebrate $150 million grant for I-10 bridge
It was a startling night for neighbors in the Village of Tangipahoa.
Woman rescued after being trapped in home with dog after EF-2 tornado