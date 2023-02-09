Construction starts on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Construction on another St. Jude Dream Home in Lake Charles is underway.

Representatives with St. Jude and LaRocque homes turned over some dirt to mark the official groundbreaking of the home Thursday.

This will be KPLC’s sixth time holding the giveaway, and builder Kyle LaRocque is expecting another successful year.

“We get the opportunity to build a house and give it away, but the real winners are the children and their families here at St. Jude. We can’t wait for this campaign, we can’t wait to see the support from our community again and raise that $1.5 million and be a part of that big giveaway.”

Tickets for the giveaway go on sale this June. Last year, tickets sold out in just 29 hours.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.