50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles.

The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain.

Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is shuttering around 400 locations, reducing its number of stores to around 360, according to CNN.

Click HERE to see the list of closures.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visits Lake Charles
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
Pete Buttigieg joining local leaders to celebrate $150 million grant for I-10 bridge
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety
Health Headlines: Using AI to assess driver safety