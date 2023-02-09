Bed Bath & Beyond in Lake Charles on list of closures

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nationwide Bed Bath & Beyond closures have finally trickled down to Lake Charles.

The Bed Bath & Beyond on W. Prien Lake Road was among the latest store closures announced by the retail chain.

Facing the prospect of bankruptcy, Bed Bath & Beyond is shuttering around 400 locations, reducing its number of stores to around 360, according to CNN.

Click HERE to see the list of closures.

