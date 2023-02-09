50/50 Thursdays
5 injured in tornado all released from hospital; over 30 homes damaged or destroyed

By Rob Masson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were injured and over 30 homes were heavily damaged or destroyed when an EF-2 tornado touched down in the village of Tangipahoa Wednesday night (Feb. 8).

All of those injured were released from the hospital by Thursday afternoon, and allowed to go back to what little remained of their homes.

Tanigpahoa Parish officials say 15 homes were destroyed, another 15 badly damaged, and dozens of others suffered some degree of damage as EF-2 winds in excess of 111 mph ripped through the small village south of Kentwood along Hwy. 51, just west of I-55.

Looking at pictures and videos of the damage, many are counting their blessings that the injuries weren’t worse.

There are thousands of acres of empty land around the tiny town of less than 500 people, leaving many wondering “why here? Why us?”

Lacey Kent captured video of a funnel cloud in Fluker (Tangipahoa Parish) on Feb. 8, 2023.

Haven Briggs was inside, clutching her two children when the tornado tossed her mobile home from its foundation.

The kids are bruised up. One of them needed stitches and has a swollen eye, but momma says they’ll be okay.

“It was like a dream or a movie. Slow motion,” Briggs said.

“Looks like a bomb,” Parish President Robby Miller said. “We definitely know what a tornado looks like now.”

Miller says the Red Cross is doing damage assessment and officials are considering opening a shelter at a local church for people in need of a place to stay.

Many people we spoke to said they’ll be staying with relatives as they try to piece together what happened and what to do next.

Officials, neighbors, and even those who were banged up by the tornado say they’re relieved nobody was seriously hurt in an experience they’re all glad to have survived.

