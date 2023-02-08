Venture Global previews Lighthouse Bend attraction coming to Cameron Parish

Cameron Parish, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish residents got a sneak peek at Lighthouse Bend, an upcoming attraction officials hope will boost the area’s economy this summer.

Venture Global LNG is partnering with the parish to design the riverside destination, which features a marina, RV resort, public boat launch, restaurant and event pavilion.

The Cameron Parish Police Jury held an open house Tuesday evening to give residents a taste of the project, which is set to be up and running in July 2023.

The boat launch is set to open later this month.

