U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveling to Lake Charles to celebrate $150M Calcasieu River Bridge grant

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Lake Charles on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to highlight infrastructure investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Buttigeieg’s first stop will be in Lake Charles where he will be joined by Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana Secretary of Transportation Shawn Wilson, and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter for a news conference to celebrate a $150 million grant to help replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

Following his stop in Lake Charles, Buttigeieg will be in Port Arthur to highlight a $13.2 million grant to expand the size and capacity of the port and improve the efficiency of freight movement while lowering emissions.

The projects in Louisiana and Texas are among the first major grant recipients from the first year of funding under the five-year infrastructure package.

