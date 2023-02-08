SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 7, 2023.
Jason Sean Comeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation.
Michael Keith Lancto, 33, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more.
Shannon Scott Carrier, 44, Sulphur: Negligent homicide.
Kayla Renee Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; instate detainer.
Danna Paola Saldierna, 20, Houston, TX: Theft under $25,000; illegal transmission of money; racketeering.
Darrin Joseph Manuel, 56, Roanoke: Failure to possess a license for home improvement.
Sandra Lynette Patrick, 46, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); hit and run driving; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrel Tremaine Carter, 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.
James Michael Miller, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Karl Michael Romero, 65, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Faith Williams, 22, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Patricia Katherine Weinbaum, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Aundrea Antoinette Andrepont, 47, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $1,000; burglary; access device fraud; possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse.
Kaough Aiden Powell, 20, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.
