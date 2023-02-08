50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 7, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 7, 2023.

Jason Sean Comeaux, 42, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; careless operation.

Michael Keith Lancto, 33, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more.

Shannon Scott Carrier, 44, Sulphur: Negligent homicide.

Kayla Renee Smith, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; instate detainer.

Danna Paola Saldierna, 20, Houston, TX: Theft under $25,000; illegal transmission of money; racketeering.

Darrin Joseph Manuel, 56, Roanoke: Failure to possess a license for home improvement.

Sandra Lynette Patrick, 46, Lake Charles: Battery; possession of synthetic marijuana (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); hit and run driving; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darrel Tremaine Carter, 51, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000.

James Michael Miller, 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Karl Michael Romero, 65, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Faith Williams, 22, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Patricia Katherine Weinbaum, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Aundrea Antoinette Andrepont, 47, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle under $1,000; burglary; access device fraud; possession of a Schedule IV drug; domestic abuse.

Kaough Aiden Powell, 20, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000.

