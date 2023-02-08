Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle north until it came to a stop just north of the Hwy 171 and Sam Houston Jones Parkway intersection in Moss Bluff. The suspect then reportedly exited the vehicle and was taken into custody by law enforcement.

