Strong storms ahead on a warm Wednesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -We have an active weather day ahead across southwest Louisiana. We have a low threat of severe weather for the entire viewing area. Individual storms are likely and a squall line looks to develop. The main timeline, noon till about 7:00 PM. The potential for damaging winds, also the possibility of a tornado. The threat is low at this point. We have a wind advisory that goes in place from noon to 7:00 today. Temperatures are in the mid-60s, so warm and somewhat humid to start our day. Mainly cloudy skies through the morning a little bit of sunshine in there as well, which is not a good thing. That can help to destabilize the atmosphere. The afternoon starts to look much more active with showers and thunderstorms moving into the area, quite widespread as we get later on during the afternoon commute time. Once we hit the six-seven pm hour, things start to wind down. The squall line develops after 6:00 o’clock and it looks to be really to our east. Rainfall amounts at this point look around the one-inch range. Heavier rainfall to the east and less to the north. Rain totals could change with a good thunderstorm or two.

Today: Windy, with southeast winds around 30 miles an hour during the afternoon. A 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 74.

Behind the cold front, we drop to 48 tonight.

Mostly sunny for Thursday with a high of 67.

Sunshine on Friday and a cooler high of 57.

Sunshine for Saturday, very similar with a high of 56.

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a high of 60.

Temperatures in the upper 60s around 70 most of the upcoming week with rain chances here and there as well.

Keep weather aware and safe

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

