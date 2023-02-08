Lance Guidry headed to Miami as the new defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three weeks ago it was announced that former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry was headed to Tulane to become the new defensive coordinator for the Green Wave, but now, before he even hit the sidelines with Tulane, Guidry is already leaving New Orleans. It was announced on Tuesday that Guidry is set to become the next defensive coordinator for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

Guidry is from Welsh, played defensive back at McNeese from 1990-93, and held numerous positions on the McNeese coaching staff between 1994 and 2018, including serving as the head coach of the Cowboys from 2016-18, but now he is taking his talents to South Beach.

Guidry most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Marshall Thundering Herd for the 2021, and 2022 seasons where he helped the Herd to a 16-10 combined record, including a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over UConn this past year.

Last year the Miami Hurricanes struggled as they finished with a 5-7 overall record, and a 3-5 record against ACC opponents, but Guidry will look to help turn the Hurricanes around beginning in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.