50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lance Guidry headed to Miami as the new defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes

By Matthew Travis
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three weeks ago it was announced that former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry was headed to Tulane to become the new defensive coordinator for the Green Wave, but now, before he even hit the sidelines with Tulane, Guidry is already leaving New Orleans. It was announced on Tuesday that Guidry is set to become the next defensive coordinator for Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes.

Guidry is from Welsh, played defensive back at McNeese from 1990-93, and held numerous positions on the McNeese coaching staff between 1994 and 2018, including serving as the head coach of the Cowboys from 2016-18, but now he is taking his talents to South Beach.

Guidry most recently served as the defensive coordinator for the Marshall Thundering Herd for the 2021, and 2022 seasons where he helped the Herd to a 16-10 combined record, including a Myrtle Beach Bowl win over UConn this past year.

Last year the Miami Hurricanes struggled as they finished with a 5-7 overall record, and a 3-5 record against ACC opponents, but Guidry will look to help turn the Hurricanes around beginning in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Three weeks ago it was announced that former McNeese head coach Lance Guidry was headed to...
Lance Guidry headed to Miami as the new defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire runs during an NFL football workout...
Chiefs activate former LSU RB Edwards-Helaire for Super Bowl LVII
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU baseball scheduled to make 11 TV appearances
McNeese Football
McNeese Football finalizes 2023 schedule