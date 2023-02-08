50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park

The man was booked on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The man was booked on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.(Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A Kinder man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was firing shots and harassing children in an RV park.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint that a man was shooting across the road and “talking inappropriately” to children playing outside near TV Tower Road, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Deputies spoke to two men who denied shooting. After deputies told the men that they had video of the shooting and evidence of shots fired near a pipeline, one of them admitted that one had been shooting, Ivey said.

John Webster Roberts, 70, was arrested on one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roberts was released Wednesday afternoon on $35,000 bond, according to the Jeff Davis jail roster.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

California woman makes cross-country journey for healing
California woman makes cross-country journey for healing
Sheriff Mancuso will not run again
Sheriff Mancuso says he will not seek re-election
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveling to Lake Charles to celebrate $150M...
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveling to Lake Charles to celebrate $150M Calcasieu River Bridge grant
(Source: Louisiana DOTD)
DOTD to hold groundbreaking for Nelson Rd. Bridge extension