Kinder man arrested after allegedly firing shots, harassing children in RV park

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A Kinder man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he was firing shots and harassing children in an RV park.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complaint that a man was shooting across the road and “talking inappropriately” to children playing outside near TV Tower Road, said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

Deputies spoke to two men who denied shooting. After deputies told the men that they had video of the shooting and evidence of shots fired near a pipeline, one of them admitted that one had been shooting, Ivey said.

John Webster Roberts, 70, was arrested on one count of illegal discharge of a firearm and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Roberts was released Wednesday afternoon on $35,000 bond, according to the Jeff Davis jail roster.

