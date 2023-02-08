IRS announces special Saturday hours for Lake Charles taxpayers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Internal Revenue Service announced special Saturday hours at the Lake Charles Taxpayer Assistance Center located at 2829 Fourth Ave., Suite 105, Lake Charles, LA 70601.

The special hours are for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment needed.

At TACs, people receive in-person help from IRS employees. These centers are not normally open on Saturday’s, and people must have appointments to receive services.

During Saturday hours, people can walk in for all services routinely offered at an office, except for making cash payments. They can also ask about setting up an online account and getting an identity protection PIN.

For more information about the special hours, visit CLICK HERE.

