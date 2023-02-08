High School Softball Previews: Sulphur Lady Tors

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - 2022 was a disappointing season for the Sulphur Lady Tors softball team as they finished with an overall record of 14-9, and a district record of 3-3, but in 2023 they’re hoping to put that all behind them, and get back to having success with a new head coach in Brooke David.

“It’s a new program you know, I’m coming in fresh and we’re really trying to develop new things, develop new energy and these kids have taken in and bought into everything that I’ve thrown at them, and we’re really seeing a lot of progress, and we’re very excited, we’ve been working hard since August, and I think everybody on this team can say they’re really excited to see all the hard work we’ve been putting in on the field, pay off” said new Lady Tors head coach Brooke David.

As the Tors look to improve upon their disappointing 2022 season, they’ll be leaning on four seniors; Cayden Cecarrier, Kennedy Dougherty, Ryleigh McBride, and Emma Thomson. Cecarrier, Dougherty, McBride, and Thomson have stepped into a leadership role heading into their final season, and they have some goals before they graduate.

“Biggest goal is to make it to state, that’d be really awesome, but just making it further than we did last year and having fun when we do it, stuff like that” said Cecarrier.

The four seniors have really been taking in their final offseason together, and are very excited to begin their final season, this time, under coach David.

“I love it, I just like helping the younger kids, I’m a catcher so you have to be the leader on the field and I just like helping the younger catchers grow... it’s been so fun, we do group activities together, like we went bowling last week, and I just love it, I’m really excited for the season to begin” said Dougherty.

The Lady Tors’ 2023 season will get underway on Tuesday, February 14th on the road at David Thibodeaux.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.