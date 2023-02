Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There is severe traffic congestion on Interstate 10 Eastbound near mile marker 41 due to an accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.

Congestion is approaching two miles.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 East at LA 383 (Mile Marker 41) due to an accident. Congestion is 2 miles. — Lake Charles Traffic (@LC_Traffic) February 8, 2023

