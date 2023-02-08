FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado watch in effect for some of SWLA through 11 p.m.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Showers and storms are continuing to move through Southwest Louisiana Wednesday afternoon ahead of a cold front. As these storms move through, there is a chance a few may be severe with damaging winds the main threat. A brief tornado or two can’t entirely be ruled out, as a tornado watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for all of the viewing area except for Vernon and Beauregard Parishes. The heaviest activity will likely move out after 7 pm, and all of it will be by midnight.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

After these showers and storms move through during the evening Wednesday, skies begin to clear out overnight Wednesday. By Thursday, sunny skies return and despite the front moving through, we’ll stay warm with high temperatures in the upper 60′s. It will take a second cold front moving through Thursday night to finally cool temperatures down. By Friday, we’ll see high temperatures drop down to the upper 50′s, and lows down into the mid-to-upper 30′s. So Thursday and Friday will both be great days to be outside though a bit chilly on Friday.

KPLC First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Saturday looks to be another chilly day with highs in the 50′s and low’s in the mid 30′s at night. This means frost looks to be possible Saturday night. Sunday we begin to warm up again as high pressure moves over the area.

- Max Lagano

