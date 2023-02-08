City of Lake Charles’ tips for a safe Mardi Gras

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Mardi Gras celebration continues ahead for Fat Tuesday as the next two weekends are jam-packed in the City of Lake Charles.

“Great events coming up starting this weekend with the first couple of parades. Then rolling into Mardi Gras weekend, we’ve pretty much got parades everyday Friday through Tuesday of Mardi Gras weekend,” Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said.

City officials are offering up some safety tips that they want you to follow ahead of the festivities such as staying behind the barricades on the parade routes and not going into the street or chasing the floats.

“On the floats, make sure you’re throwing to the back of the crowd to discourage folks from coming up to the floats and getting too close,” Lake Charles Police Sgt. Scott Dougherty said.

Parade Do’s and Don’t provided by the city are as follows:

Do not litter.

No glass containers of any kind.

Leave pets at home.

Leave all valuables at home.

No open fires or BBQ pits in or on vehicles or on the public right-of-way.

Do not pour hot coals on the ground.

Stay behind all police lines or curbs.

Do not follow or chase floats.

Do not throw anything at the floats or float riders.

Please watch your children.

Be kind and courteous to your neighbor.

No bikes, skateboards, roller blades or hoverboards/Smart Balance Wheel along the parade route.

Do not obstruct sidewalks.

Street vendors are not allowed to operate north of Clarence Street (Downtown or on Civic Center property). Street vendors north of 18th Street must be off the route at parade time. Vendors south of 18th Street must be off the route 30 minutes after parade start time.

Please bag litter and trash and place at curb after the parade. Bagged litter and trash will be picked of beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Officials said to also keep in mind street parking will be closed off along parade routes.

All those tips and rules are in place to make sure all the fun over the next two weeks go smoothly, as parades fill the streets downtown, throwing beads and other prizes of course to those who yell ‘throw me something mister.’

“We want to make sure that everybody has a fun and safe experience here in our city,” Harrington said.

Once the parade ends, law enforcement will be directing traffic.

“Don’t stay on Ryan Street after the parade,” Dougherty said. “Try to get off of Ryan Street as easily as you can. There will be some officers and deputies directing this year after the parade trying to reduce the traffic in that area as fast as possible after the parades are over.”

For your safety, there will be multiple law enforcement command stations throughout the city in addition to offices posted along the routes.

Ward 3 Marshal’s Office North end of Civic Center

Lake Charles Police Department ICCS (Ryan and 7th Streets) Secondary Command Center on Mardi Gras day at Home Furniture

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Ryan and 18th Streets (old Autoplex) Golden Hooks (south of Ryan and College) Old K-Mart Parking Lot (Ryan and Sale)



In addition to the parades on Mardi Gras day, there will be a downtown block party on Broad Street between Ryan and Bilbo Streets and a family friendly alcohol free zone at Lock Park. Both of those events are free to the public.

For more on parade time and other Mardi Gras events happening in Southwest Louisiana, CLICK HERE.

