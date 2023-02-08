Check out the ‘Ultimate Mardi Gras Bucket List’ for SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you love Mardi Gras, you’ll love the “Ultimate Mardi Gras Bucket List,” where you’ll likely find something you’ve missed during this season.

It was written by Shalisa Roland with Visit Lake Charles. The Texas native says the Iowa Chicken Run is one of her favorites, since most people from outside the area have nothing like it.

“One of my favorite things since moving here from Texas is the Iowa Chicken Run. The Iowa Chicken Run is a vibrant, high energy event that I don’t think many people can experience other places,” she said.

It’s no surprise that several attractions on the list have to do with things to eat — lots of things to eat.

“The SWLA Boudin Trail is a series of stops throughout our region. It could be a gas station, it could be a grocery store, a hole in the wall joint. It could be a full-on restaurant. But some of these stops have some of the best boudin and some of the different variations that you can try,” said Roland.

Roland says one of the best parts about Mardi Gras in Lake Charles is that it’s more family-oriented than some others.

“If I’ve learned anything about Louisiana, it’s that we love a party. Everything from food to dancing and music and drinks and the camaraderie of locals. One of my favorite things is that on these parade routes everyone becomes family,” she said.

And where else can you meet the “mystical dog” but at the Barkus Parade. Or get cool Mardi Gras souvenirs, so you never forget Mardi Gras in Southwest Louisiana.

We have a list of Mardi Gras events in SWLA HERE.

