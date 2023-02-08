Arrests made in Vernon Parish hit-and-run, victim identified

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police announced arrests in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Highway 111 at Tom Beckom Road.

Melissa A. Jernigan, 44, and Larry P. Jernigan, 48, of Anacoco were identified and booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, according to Louisiana State Police Troop E.

The pedestrian who was killed in the crash was identified as Marti Lee Clem, 64, of Anacoco.

Melissa Jernigan is charged with hit-and-run and careless operation. Larry Jernigan is charged with obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.