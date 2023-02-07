a Warm Tuesday. Light PM rain is possible

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Mainly clear skies but we are adding more cloud cover. Fog is a non-issue this morning. Temperatures in the mid-50s for most locations and dew points in the 50s as well. We have a damp feel to the air. We hit 70 yesterday in Lake Charles. Today’s record high 87, I don’t think we’re going to quite make it there but it will be a warm day, about 10 degrees above our normal high. A warm stretch for a few days, then we cool off a little bit and come back around with warm temperatures next week so a pretty decent 10-day stretch.

Winds are lighter this morning, it’ll be a little breezier as we get into the day gusting and around 15 miles an hour from the South.

We have a 20% chance of light rain this afternoon. A significant increase in our rain chances for Wednesday, also the possibility of some strong storms in the PM hours. We have a low threat for severe weather across the entire viewing area. The potential of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. Things get pretty active Wednesday morning but most of the activity tracks to our West and also north, but later in the day we see a couple potential squall lines developing in our area during the afternoon commute and it forms one solid squall line to our east Wednesday evening.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today and the possibility of seeing some rain popping up this afternoon. Cloudy start to our Wednesday and then the showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon hours. It is expected to be pretty active during our afternoon, especially during the afternoon commute time. By 7:00 pm, most of the rainfall should be past us. Futurecast is showing quarter to 1/2 inch of rain for Lake Charles. Heavier rainfall to the east. If we get a good thunderstorm, it could dump down a lot more rain than that. Over the course of the week we could see one to two inches of rainfall across the I-10 corridor.

62 towards the 9:00 o’clock hour with partly sunny skies, pretty close to 70 by 11:00 o’clock. Low 70s by one this afternoon with partly sunny skies, on our way to 75 today. South winds 10 to 15 miles an hour.

A mild night tonight down to 62.

Wednesday, a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Still warm with a high of 74.

Thursday, mostly sunny with a high of 67.

Cooler yet on Friday, sunshine 56.

Sunshine on Saturday 57.

Mostly sunny on our Sunday, so we’re expecting a dry weekend with a high of 62.

Temperatures near 70 with rain chances as we get into next week

