VPSO: Convicted sex offender caught sexually abusing 7-year-old

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is jailed after a mother caught him sexually abusing her seven-year-old daughter, authorities say.

The woman walked in on Thomas A. McCartney, 35, “engaging in sexual contact” with the child Sunday night, and a “disturbance involving a firearm ensued,” said Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft. McCartney then left in a vehicle.

Vernon Parish detectives determined that McCartney was in Harris County, Texas, and alerted officials there. He was arrested at a hotel in East Houston Monday on a warrant for first-degree rape, Craft said.

McCartney is a Tier 3 registered sex offender in Louisiana. He was arrested on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2006 and on two counts of aggravated rape of a 12-year-old child in 2010, Sheriff Craft said.

Sex offender records show that McCartney was convicted of attempted aggravated rape in 2011.

McCartney will be extradited to Vernon Parish for prosecution. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.