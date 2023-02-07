50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

VPSO: Convicted sex offender caught sexually abusing 7-year-old

McCartney is a Tier 3 registered sex offender in Louisiana.
McCartney is a Tier 3 registered sex offender in Louisiana.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - A Leesville man is jailed after a mother caught him sexually abusing her seven-year-old daughter, authorities say.

The woman walked in on Thomas A. McCartney, 35, “engaging in sexual contact” with the child Sunday night, and a “disturbance involving a firearm ensued,” said Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft. McCartney then left in a vehicle.

Vernon Parish detectives determined that McCartney was in Harris County, Texas, and alerted officials there. He was arrested at a hotel in East Houston Monday on a warrant for first-degree rape, Craft said.

McCartney is a Tier 3 registered sex offender in Louisiana. He was arrested on a count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile in 2006 and on two counts of aggravated rape of a 12-year-old child in 2010, Sheriff Craft said.

Sex offender records show that McCartney was convicted of attempted aggravated rape in 2011.

McCartney will be extradited to Vernon Parish for prosecution. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Mardi Gras Hats
Local hat designer shares her unique approach to Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras Hats
Mardi Gras Hats
Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested Monday morning as accessory after the fact to second-degree...
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought