Toddler accidentally starts apartment fire, investigators say

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday evening.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) – A toddler playing with a lighter on a living room couch started an apartment fire in Michigan, police said.

Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m.

Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames.

Officers quickly entered the apartment and extinguished the fire. The attached apartments on both sides were saved and did not sustain any damage.

The original apartment sustained major damage and all the contents inside were destroyed. Water and smoke damage was also contained to the one apartment.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, but no residents were injured.

