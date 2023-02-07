SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 6, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 6, 2023.
Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston, TX: Forgery; contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; texting when prohibited; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Chad Kalem Deville, 44, Kinder: Failure to perform work for 45 after receiving payment.
Ray Carson Wright, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court.
Jose Omar Cruz-Hernandez, 37, Lafayette: Contempt of court (2 charges); contractor fraud under $5,000; contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploitation of the infirm; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000; contractor fraud over $25,000.
Samuel Anthony Guillory, 31, Welsh: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Krissie Ann Hicks, 39, Lake Charles: Forgery; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000.
Autoria Denise Lachney, 22, Lake Charles: Accessories after the fact; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution; or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution; or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.
Anthony Terrell Carmichael, 25, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Kayla Ann Harrington, 30, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin Earl Williams Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.
Leland Shaw McCree, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.
Keith Joseph Johnson, 40, Lake Charles: Robbery; battery of the infirm.
Waylen Traeon Fontenot, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse; theft under $5,000.
