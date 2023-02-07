50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 6, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:12 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 6, 2023.

Annilace Patricia Wills, 40, Houston, TX: Forgery; contempt of court (5 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; texting when prohibited; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Chad Kalem Deville, 44, Kinder: Failure to perform work for 45 after receiving payment.

Ray Carson Wright, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons; contempt of court.

Jose Omar Cruz-Hernandez, 37, Lafayette: Contempt of court (2 charges); contractor fraud under $5,000; contractor fraud under $25,000; theft under $25,000; exploitation of the infirm; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000; contractor fraud over $25,000.

Samuel Anthony Guillory, 31, Welsh: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Krissie Ann Hicks, 39, Lake Charles: Forgery; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); theft under $5,000.

Autoria Denise Lachney, 22, Lake Charles: Accessories after the fact; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution; or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution; or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Anthony Terrell Carmichael, 25, Houston, TX: Contempt of court; probation violation.

Kayla Ann Harrington, 30, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kevin Earl Williams Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.

Leland Shaw McCree, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Keith Joseph Johnson, 40, Lake Charles: Robbery; battery of the infirm.

Waylen Traeon Fontenot, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; domestic abuse; theft under $5,000.

