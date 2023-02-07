Sunrise Interviews: Blue Bell launches new “I Love Cereal” ice cream

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Now, for a limited time only, Blue Bell Ice Cream has launched, “I Love Cereal.” Chris Darling is a territory manager for Blue Bell and joined us this morning to show off the new flavor that will be hitting stores.

The “I Love Cereal” flavor was made for National Ice Cream for Breakfast day on Feb. 4. It features fruity cereal and sprinkles mixed right into the ice cream.

Blue Bell tries to put out at least three to six new flavors a year, many based on suggestions sent to them by customers.

Currently “I Love Cereal” is only available in pint sizes and will be rotated in and out of circulation like many of the other Blue Bell flavors. So be sure to try out the new flavor while it’s still in stores.

