Mayor Nic Hunter appointed to State of Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has been appointed by the Louisiana Municipal Association (LMA) to serve in one of its two seats on the Louisiana Task Force on Early Voting.

The purpose of the Task Force on Early Voting, created by Senate Resolution 152 of the 2022 Regular Session, is to “propose recommendations, together with specific proposals for legislation” concerning early voting, while acknowledging “the cost, voting locations, and the logistical and administrative challenges associated with early voting.”

Mayor Hunter is representing LMA’s seat from a parish with a municipality of about 45,000 or more people.

The Task Force held a public committee meeting with Mayor Hunter present in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“Voting is a fundamental right for all United States citizens and increasing voter access and turnout, while maintaining integrity, are critical issues that all voting districts should be concerned about,” said Mayor Nic Hunter. “I am honored to be asked by LMA to serve as one of their two appointees and appreciate the opportunity to represent Southwest Louisiana in the conversations surrounding this important topic.”

The Task Force on Early voting will present its report and recommendations to the State Legislature by March 1, 2023.

