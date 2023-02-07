Local hat designer shares her unique approach to Mardi Gras

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras costumes are not the only thing you can wear to jazz up your look as the season approaches.

Your crown is just as important. A local hat designer explained how to rock those purple, gold and green colors on your head.

“One hat probably takes from beginning to end if your used to doing it and you don’t have to think, at least I would say 45 minutes to an hour,” hat designer Anne Monlezun said.

Monlezun said in this season alone she has made at least 200 with more orders on the way.

With over 30 years in making her customers feel good, Monlezun said it’s important to listen to what the customer is asking for.

“I find that in do’s and don’ts, don’t do something that a customer doesn’t want, and the customer is always right because she has to wear the hat,” Monlezun said.

Once you do have the vision down pat, it is time to get to work.

“We’ll take and we’ll cover the hat frames. These are an example of the different colors I carry and then we’ll take these small little frames and we’ll cover it, these have been covered and I can do them in any type of fabric,” Monlezun said. ”You’ll need some jewels, feathers, material along with a hat stretcher. And some glue and creativity can turn something simple into something magnificent.”

Monlezun does burlesque caps, church hats derby hats and more, but said now is the time for Mardi Gras.

“So if you can dream it, it can be accomplished and absolutely I can make Mardi Gras hats cause one thing you’re going to see a lot of this Mardi Gras is either a head band, a hat or something fun,” Monlezun said.

Monlezun is currently taking orders and said each one is made with love.

If you are interested in a custom made hat or a hat already made, you can always stop by her shop located at 3505 5th Avenue in Lake Charles or call (337)-540-3098.

