50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Local hat designer shares her unique approach to Mardi Gras

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Mardi Gras costumes are not the only thing you can wear to jazz up your look as the season approaches.

Your crown is just as important. A local hat designer explained how to rock those purple, gold and green colors on your head.

“One hat probably takes from beginning to end if your used to doing it and you don’t have to think, at least I would say 45 minutes to an hour,” hat designer Anne Monlezun said.

Monlezun said in this season alone she has made at least 200 with more orders on the way.

With over 30 years in making her customers feel good, Monlezun said it’s important to listen to what the customer is asking for.

“I find that in do’s and don’ts, don’t do something that a customer doesn’t want, and the customer is always right because she has to wear the hat,” Monlezun said.

Once you do have the vision down pat, it is time to get to work.

“We’ll take and we’ll cover the hat frames. These are an example of the different colors I carry and then we’ll take these small little frames and we’ll cover it, these have been covered and I can do them in any type of fabric,” Monlezun said. ”You’ll need some jewels, feathers, material along with a hat stretcher. And some glue and creativity can turn something simple into something magnificent.”

Monlezun does burlesque caps, church hats derby hats and more, but said now is the time for Mardi Gras.

“So if you can dream it, it can be accomplished and absolutely I can make Mardi Gras hats cause one thing you’re going to see a lot of this Mardi Gras is either a head band, a hat or something fun,” Monlezun said.

Monlezun is currently taking orders and said each one is made with love.

If you are interested in a custom made hat or a hat already made, you can always stop by her shop located at 3505 5th Avenue in Lake Charles or call (337)-540-3098.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Mardi Gras Hats
Mardi Gras Hats
Autoria Lachney, 22, was arrested Monday morning as accessory after the fact to second-degree...
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
McCartney is a Tier 3 registered sex offender in Louisiana.
VPSO: Convicted sex offender caught sexually abusing 7-year-old
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought
SWAT makes arrests in Westlake homicide, one still sought