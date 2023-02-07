Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman coming to Rouses in Lake Charles
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents will have the chance to meet Alex Bregman, all-star third baseman for the Houston Astros this weekend.
The meet and greet will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 at Rouses Market on Nelson Rd. in Lake Charles, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Bregman will be promoting his Breggy Bomb product line of salsa, BBQ sauce and rubs.
