Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman coming to Rouses in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents will have the chance to meet Alex Bregman, all-star third baseman for the Houston Astros this weekend.

The meet and greet will take place Saturday, Feb. 11 at Rouses Market on Nelson Rd. in Lake Charles, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bregman will be promoting his Breggy Bomb product line of salsa, BBQ sauce and rubs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.