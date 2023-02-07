‘God will take care of the evil’: Family of Westlake homicide victim mourns loss of brother

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - The 25-year-old Westlake shooting victim’s death was a shock to his family who are now left to mourn their loved one.

“God will take care of them,” Makenzie Ardoin said. “I know that in my heart. God will take care of the evil.”

He was a brother, a son, a friend. Da’Marcus Ardoin is the victim of a shooting that happened last week in Westlake.

“He was very, very loved,” Makenzie Ardoin said. “I mean, he was just that person that walked into the room, and everyone was excited to see. He was that person.”

Ardoin is one of three siblings. His sister said she will miss her brother’s laugh.

“He was always laughing, always smiling, always cracking jokes,“ Makenzie Ardoin said. “He was like the life. He had a lot of life in him.”

Two arrests have been made so far with one suspect at large. As authorities work through their investigation, Ardoin’s family is waiting for justice.

“I hope they catch the people that done this, all of them, because they broke all of my family’s heart, especially my mom,” Makenzie Ardoin said. “I don’t think she will ever be the same.”

Da’Marcus Ardoin will be laid to rest on Saturday.

