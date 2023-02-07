First Alert Forecast: Rain likely Wednesday and possibly some storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tuesday night into Wednesday will be warm and humid with lows only reaching the low 60s. We may see some patchy fog overnight as well, though that will depend on if the wind subsides enough.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A cold front will approach our area Wednesday and this will likely spark some isolated showers beginning in the morning hours. These will become more numerous with time into the afternoon hours. If we get enough sunshine which adds energy into the atmosphere, then a few storms could become strong to severe. This threat is relatively low and nothing like the setup we saw 2 weeks ago, and it is possible that no storms reach severe levels. However, if storms can overcome the negatives in place, they could produce damaging winds along with a very low tornado risk. Be sure to keep an eye on the weather on Wednesday using the KPLC First Alert Weather App, if anything changes with the forecast you will find it on the app.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The cold front will move through late Wednesday night with cooler weather arriving Thursday. Thursday morning will start off with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s and highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

An upper level trough of low pressure will move across our area late Thursday into Friday, this will just reinforce the cool air already in place. In fact, temperatures over the weekend will be rather chilly! Morning lows Saturday and Sunday will reach the low to mid 30s and we could see frost, while afternoon highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. No rain is expected with mostly clear skies, so if you have outdoor plans the weather will cooperate.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warming trend begins late Sunday into Monday and rain returns late Monday into Tuesday of next week ahead of the next cold front.

I know Mardi Gras is fast approaching, but it is a bit too far away to think about the weather forecast. I could tell you what models are showing today, but tomorrow that could be different. But I’ll monitor the trends and keep you updated on that next week for sure.

