50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The FBI is currently enrolling for its 2023 Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA).

The program is being held by the FBI New Orleans branch, the Tulane University Police Department, and the Louisiana Chapter of the FBI National Academy and will conduct law enforcement and legal training for 30 students throughout Louisiana. Of the 30 students, the academy will be accepting 15 boys and 15 girls.

The FLEYA training program is a free weeklong overnight camp that will teach students, age 15 to 17, about federal, state, and local law enforcement practices.

The joint training program at Tulane’s Uptown campus will show students different career paths by giving them a look inside the various practices and techniques taught by experts and agency instructors.

The program will begin on June 25 and run until June 30.

Application

Application Essay

FLEYA Eligibility Criteria

  • The student is a United States Citizen residing in the state of Louisiana
  • Currently enrolled in a Louisiana High School
  • Must be 15 to 17 years old at the time of the Future Law Enforcement Youth Academy (FLEYA), which will be held June 25-30.
  • This program is only for current high school students (students graduating high school in the spring 2023, are not eligible)
  • Minimum GPA of 2.7
  • Must complete the entire application
  • Understands they must be present each day of the FLEYA program; no absences during FLEYA
  • Completed application and essay must be emailed in PDF form to LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov. (Note: No Google Docs or applications requiring a password to access will be accepted)

Parents or interested applicants can email LouisianaFLEYA@fbi.gov with any questions regarding the program.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Calcasieu Library holding creative spaces survey
Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Sunrise Interviews: Blue Bell launches new “I Love Cereal” ice cream
Sunrise Interviews: Blue Bell launches new “I Love Cereal” ice cream
Sunrise Interviews: Blue Bell launches new “I Love Cereal” ice cream
Health Headlines: Folic acid may reduce suicidal thoughts
Health Headlines: Folic acid may reduce suicidal thoughts