Daughter remembers mother who died in General Pershing Drive fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The daughter of the woman who died alongside her husband in a house fire on General Pershing Drive issued a statement to 7News.

Tiphanie Senegar resides in Houston and was heading to Lake Charles at the time of the fire.

“I just want the people to know my mother was a loving and caring person. She had a big heart and was so full of life. She was the person you can call for advice and laughter. I will miss my mother and Gary,” Senegar said.

The grandmother who also was injured in the fire is still currently in the hospital, Senegar said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.