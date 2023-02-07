50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Daughter remembers mother who died in General Pershing Drive fire

By Jakob Evans
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The daughter of the woman who died alongside her husband in a house fire on General Pershing Drive issued a statement to 7News.

Tiphanie Senegar resides in Houston and was heading to Lake Charles at the time of the fire.

“I just want the people to know my mother was a loving and caring person. She had a big heart and was so full of life. She was the person you can call for advice and laughter. I will miss my mother and Gary,” Senegar said.

The grandmother who also was injured in the fire is still currently in the hospital, Senegar said.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass
Opelousas man arrested in Zoosiana squirrel monkey theft; monkeys still missing
Daughter remembers mother who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Daughter remembers mother who died in General Pershing Drive fire
Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day: Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA encourages testing
Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day: Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA encourages testing