Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search near for a missing tugboat crew member has been suspended.

The Coast Guard said it was suspending the search after combing 206 square miles near Sabine Pass, Texas, for a combined 23 hours.

The crew member was reported missing to the Coast Guard at 6:10 a.m. Monday. He was last seen on the tugboat Smith Invader at 10 p.m. Sunday and was scheduled to be transferred off the vessel on Monday morning, according to Coast Guard officials said.

“The tough decision of suspending a search is vetted through many channels and is never taken lightly,” Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Schwind, search and rescue mission coordinator for Sector Houston-Galveston, said in a statement. “This search involved close coordination between state and local agencies, and we appreciate their assistance. We send our thoughts and prayers to the man’s friends and family during this tough time.”

