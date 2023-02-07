50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Coast Guard suspends search for missing crew member near Sabine Pass

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The search near for a missing tugboat crew member has been suspended.

The Coast Guard said it was suspending the search after combing 206 square miles near Sabine Pass, Texas, for a combined 23 hours.

The crew member was reported missing to the Coast Guard at 6:10 a.m. Monday. He was last seen on the tugboat Smith Invader at 10 p.m. Sunday and was scheduled to be transferred off the vessel on Monday morning, according to Coast Guard officials said.

“The tough decision of suspending a search is vetted through many channels and is never taken lightly,” Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Schwind, search and rescue mission coordinator for Sector Houston-Galveston, said in a statement. “This search involved close coordination between state and local agencies, and we appreciate their assistance. We send our thoughts and prayers to the man’s friends and family during this tough time.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers
McNeese track and field Coach Brendon Gilroy.
McNeese track and field coach placed on administrative leave
Authorities identify victim of Westwood Rd. homicide
25-year-old man killed in Westlake mobile home community
Several homes in Ragley have extensive damage following storm
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Nurse practitioner Brennan Bergeron.
DA drops charges against nurse practitioner

Latest News

Lake Charles residents will have the chance to meet Alex Bregman, all-star third baseman for...
Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman coming to Rouses in Lake Charles
FBI
FBI opens applications for Louisiana youth academy
Calcasieu Library holding creative spaces survey
Blue Bell is announcing a new ice cream that will taste like fruity cereal.
Sunrise Interviews: Blue Bell launches new “I Love Cereal” ice cream